Doc honoured with best clinical abstract award

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:33 AM Apr 27, 2025 IST
Ramanujan Fellow at the Department of Biochemistry, Panjab University, Ashutosh Rai, has been awarded the Best Clinical Abstract Award at the Endocrine Conference organised by the Society for Endocrinology in Harrogate, United Kingdom.

Recognised as an emerging researcher, Rai was invited to present his work in an Early Career and Plenary Orals session at the conference. He received a certificate and prize money (sponsored by the Clinical Endocrinology Trust).

