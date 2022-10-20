Docs of Dhakoli CHC call off protest

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, October 19

After three days of protest against the alleged misbehaviour with a doctor by a local AAP leader at the Community Health Centre (CHC), Dhakoli, the medical staff called off their agitation after an assurance with regard to security by the ADGP, Law and Order, Punjab, Arpit Shukla.

In a letter, the police official assured the medical officers’ union that adequate and round-the-clock security arrangements would be made by the police at all government hospitals of the district from now onwards.

The outpatient department (OPD) services in all hospitals of the district had remained closed for the first three hours from 9 to 12 noon today during the protest.

Dr Rajesh Kumar and the president of PCMS Association, Mehtab Singh Bal, said they called off the protest after the assurance in writing by the ADGP, Law and Order. Senior officials from the civil and police administration were also present on the occasion.

On October 14, the local AAP leader, Sonal Pandit, allegedly misbehaved with Dr Rajesh Kumar at the CHC in a bid to influence the medico legal report in a rioting case. Dr Rajesh Kumar started fast inside the hospital, seeking security for the hospital staff.

Dr Rajesh Kumar and Dr Mehtab Singh staged a sit-in yesterday, demanding stringent action against the persons who had misbehaved with the former on October 14.