Doctor among 2 lose Rs 4.5L to fraudsters in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 7

Two city residents, including a doctor, have allegedly been duped of Rs 4.5 lakh by fraudsters. Dr Nitin Garg, who works at the Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, reported that he received a call from a fraudster posing as a bank executive.

The suspect told him his PAN card information was required to be updated else his debit card would be blocked. He then asked for the OTP generated on the victim’s mobile phone. As soon as the OTP was shared, Rs 49,990 was transferred out of the victim’s account.

In another incident, a woman resident of Sector 49 reported through an acquaintance of her husband, an Army officer, they came to know about a person, Om Sawariya, claiming to be the owner of ‘Bitfox Enterprises’, offering electronic appliances on discount.

The suspect offered lucrative deals and claimed the products would be delivered after 21 days of making the advance payment.

The complainant transferred Rs 4 lakh to the suspect’s account and ordered some products. However, the products were not delivered.

The suspect kept dilly-dallying on the delivery status. Later, the suspect sent them a camera and went incommunicado. The complainant later found out the suspect and two of his women associates had been arrested in another state.

Two cases have been registered at the Cyber Crime police station.

#cyber crime