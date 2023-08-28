Doctor dragged for 50 metres on car's bonnet in Panchkula; video surfaces

ANI

Panchkula, August 28

In an incident of road rage, a doctor was dragged on the bonnet of a car for about 50 metres in Panchkula on Saturday.

The video of the road rage incident has gone viral.

Dr Gagan, a resident of MDC, was taking his son back home from tuition.

Investigation officer Ravi Dutt said, "In the traffic junction of Sector 8, Panchkula, a car tried to overtake Dr Gagan's vehicle but it collided with it. The doctor wanted to stop the car after the collision. When he went to have a conversation with them, the persons in the car dragged him by lifting him to the bonnet for about 50 metres. An FIR has been registered and the investigation is going on."

The miscreants fled from the spot and Dr Gagan was immediately taken to the Sector 6 hospital where he was treated and discharged later.

The Panchkula police have registered a case against the car owner on the basis of the complaint by Dr Gagan, the viral video and the CCTV installed there.

#Panchkula