Doctor falls off 11th floor in Panchkula society, dies

Panchkula, December 30
A doctor died after allegedly falling from the 11th floor of a building at a housing society in Sector 20, Panchkula, on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Poonam Aggarwal (32). She was an anesthesiologist by profession.
Inspector Virender, SHO of the Sector 20 police station, said the woman lived on the 11th floor in Suncity housing society in Sector 20, Panchkula. He said, “She fell from the balcony of her house and died on the spot. The incident took place around 3.30 pm on Saturday. It is not yet clear how she fell. We are investigating the case.”
He said as per the woman’s husband, who works as a Customs officer in Mumbai, she was suffering from depression for the last four months. He said he had been in the city to look after her. The victim is survived by her husband and a child.
