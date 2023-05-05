Doctor ran illegal de-addiction centre at Pinjore village, held

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, May 4

A doctor has been arrested for running an illegal drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Madawala village of Pinjore.

A case was registered against Dr Vineet Yadav, the suspect, under Sections 22 and 32 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and Sections 420, 465 and 468 of the Indian Penal Code.

The loopholes The licence of the centre had expired on September 11 last year, but it continued to operate

Patients were being administered drugs that come under the category of narcotic drugs

Dosage given to patients much less than the one prescribed in their OPD files

No security guard present at the centre, staff nurses found to be under-trained

The arrest came hours after Haryana Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, along with a team from the district administration and the Health Department, conducted a raid at the centre on Wednesday night and found several irregularities.

The investigating team found that the licence of the centre had expired on September 11 last year. Despite this, the centre continued to operate, with patients being administered drugs that come under the category of narcotic drugs under the NDPS Act. The investigation also revealed that the staff dispensed medicines directly from the counter, without any personal consultation with the doctor in charge of the centre.

Patients registered at the centre denied receiving treatment from there, while some claimed that the dosage they were given was much less than the dosage prescribed in their OPD files. It was also observed that there was no security guard present at the centre, and the staff nurses were under-trained.

On the basis of a complaint by Dr Sneh Singh, the police had registered a case against Dr Vineet Yadav. The investigation of the case has been handed over to Sub-Inspector Ravi Prakash.

The Speaker instructed the administration to be strict with those running illegal businesses in the name of de-addiction centres. Such businesses, he said, would not be allowed to flourish in Panchkula.