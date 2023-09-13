Doctor ‘slaps’ patient’s son at GMCH-32, raps woman guard

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 12

A late night incident at the GMCH, Sector 32, involving a patient’s son and an on-duty doctor in which the doctor allegedly slapped the former led to the initiation of an investigation by the hospital authorities.

Around 2 am, a 60-year-old patient was admitted to the hospital’s medicine department on the sixth floor due to sudden deterioration in his condition. Concerned over his father’s health, his son approached the reception and asked for immediate assistance. The nursing staff directed him to the doctor in Area 63.

Upon reaching Area 63, the son found a junior resident doctor who was allegedly sleeping. He tried to wake him up, but the doctor’s response was allegedly far from satisfactory.

In an unfortunate turn of events, the doctor resorted to physical aggression and slapped the patient’s son. He also allegedly seized the identity card of one of the female security personnel and misbehaved with her.

Later, the doctor, in alleged misuse of his authority, referred the patient to the PGIMER. The move sparked concerns among the hospital authorities, prompting them to launch an investigation into the matter. A written complaint was submitted by the female security staff to the hospital’s chief security officer.