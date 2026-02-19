Doctors from Fortis Mohali highlight importance of ‘screening and early detection’ at Cancer Awareness Health Talk

Cancer specialists from Fortis Cancer Institute, Mohali, highlighted how early diagnosis improves cancer survival outcomes, at a Cancer Awareness Health Talk held in collaboration with Chandigarh Press Club.

Doctors from the Oncology Department led by Dr Rajeev Bedi, Director, Medical Oncology; Dr Deepti Singh, Consultant, Breast and Endocrine Surgery and Dr Dharmender Aggarwal, Consultant, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, briefed the media persons regarding symptoms leading to cancer and sensitized them on various screening methods for the early detection of the disease.

Addressing the media, Dr Rajeev Bedi said, “World Cancer Day is a platform to raise awareness about cancer, its treatment and prevention. Sustained efforts are needed to educate people on the disease. Early screening and diagnosis is the need of the hour. We can beat cancer with appropriate treatment if detected at an early stage. Any abnormal signs and symptoms should be brought to the notice of a doctor immediately.”