DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Chandigarh / Doctors from Fortis Mohali highlight importance of ‘screening and early detection’ at Cancer Awareness Health Talk

Doctors from Fortis Mohali highlight importance of ‘screening and early detection’ at Cancer Awareness Health Talk

‘Early screening and diagnosis is the need of the hour,’ says Dr Rajeev Bedi

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:48 AM Feb 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Doctors from the Oncology Department at Fortis Hospital, Mohali brief media persons at the Cancer Awareness Health Talk in Chandigarh.
Advertisement

Cancer specialists from Fortis Cancer Institute, Mohali, highlighted how early diagnosis improves cancer survival outcomes, at a Cancer Awareness Health Talk held in collaboration with Chandigarh Press Club.

Advertisement

Doctors from the Oncology Department led by Dr Rajeev Bedi, Director, Medical Oncology; Dr Deepti Singh, Consultant, Breast and Endocrine Surgery and Dr Dharmender Aggarwal, Consultant, Uro-Oncology and Robotic Surgery, briefed the media persons regarding symptoms leading to cancer and sensitized them on various screening methods for the early detection of the disease.

Advertisement

Addressing the media, Dr Rajeev Bedi said, “World Cancer Day is a platform to raise awareness about cancer, its treatment and prevention. Sustained efforts are needed to educate people on the disease. Early screening and diagnosis is the need of the hour. We can beat cancer with appropriate treatment if detected at an early stage. Any abnormal signs and symptoms should be brought to the notice of a doctor immediately.”

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts