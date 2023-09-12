Doctors on strike today, only emergency services at GMCH

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 11

With the strike announced by the resident doctors at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, special measures have been put in place to ensure that critically ill patients requiring emergency treatment don’t have to bear the brunt.

The strike is in response to the unresolved issue of the implementation of the Central Residency Scheme for all residents of the GMCH-32. Despite multiple meetings with the UT Health Secretary and the medical superintendent, GMCH, the matter remains unresolved. Earlier, a silent protest, including residents wearing black ribbons, and a peaceful candle march were held on September 4.

In response to the proposed strike scheduled to begin at 8 am on September 12, the Director Principal of the GMCH-32 convened a meeting of all heads of departments on Monday to discuss contingency plans to ensure hospital services won’t get affected during the strike.

He informed the HODs that the administration was aware of the strike call and efforts were underway to address the issue. A communication will be sent to the Director, Health Services, and Director, PGIMER, to inform them of the strike, anticipating an increase in the number of patients seeking care at their institutions. Emergency Medical Officers (EMOs) will be instructed to admit only critically ill patients in need of emergency treatment. Routine patients without life threatening conditions may be referred to the GMSH-16 or the PGIMER.

Daily attendance records of all junior residents will be submitted to the hospital administration. Patients in wards who can continue therapy at other centres will be discharged. Undergraduate classes will continue as per the existing schedule. All types of leave for faculty and senior residents are canceled for the duration of the strike. Emergency services will be staffed by one consultant.