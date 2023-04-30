Dodgeball Championship: Chandigarh, Haryana teams win opening ties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 29

Chandigarh defeated Chhattisgarh (18-13) in a boys’ category match on the opening day of the 15th Junior National Dodgeball Championship at Panjab University. Maharashtra overpowered Daman Diu (17-05), whereas Andhra Pradesh defeated Punjab (21-15). In the last match, Haryana overpowered Madhya Pradesh (13-09).

In the girls’ category, Haryana overpowered Himachal Pradesh (16-10). Delhi defeated Gujarat (15-07), while Karnataka overpowered Tamil Nadu (10-06). Jharkhand also marched into the next round by defeating Madhya Pradesh (14-11). Dr Dalwinder Singh, Director Sports, Sports Department, Panjab University, inaugurated the championship.