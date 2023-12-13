Dog bite cases double in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, December 12

Despite big sterilisation claims of the Municipal Corporation, the number of dog bite cases in the city has doubled in 2023 compared to last year.

Last year, 5,365 persons were bitten by canines, while the number has jumped to a whopping 10,621 so far this year. Dog bite data of different states and UTs was tabled in the ongoing session of the Rajya Sabha.

While people continue to be attacked by stray dogs in streets, parks, markets and other public areas, the corporation claims it has got more than 22,000 stray dogs sterilised through private agencies at a cost of Rs 2.14 crore since 2015 in an attempt to contain the dog population. To further improve things, the corporation this year claimed to have started an area-wise sterilisation drive for targeted results.

However, councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla, from whose ward this area-wise drive was launched, said, “There can be two reasons for an increase in the numbers. First, during the Covid times, no sterilisation drive could be undertaken and it may have led to a rise in the number of stray dogs, the effect of which we are witnessing now in terms of dog bite cases.

“Second, as far as the recent steps are concerned, it will take a few years to see their impact on the ground. But, one thing is certain that public is feeling harassed due to the stray dog menace. The MC needs to take more concrete steps.” Advocate Dharamvir Anariya, who has been filing RTIs with regard to dog bite cases, said, “There seem to be some discrepancies. Despite a large-scale sterilisation, the dog bite cases are increasing. If the dog population is falling, how come bite cases got doubled? Rules should be amended and aggressive canines that attack innocent people should be sent to dog pounds. The dog lovers feeding canines should adopt these.”

UT yet to form panel ordered by HC

Last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had directed that the state government would be primarily responsible for paying compensation to victims of dog bite, adding that the minimum financial assistance would be Rs 10,000 per tooth mark. The court had mandated the governments of Punjab, Haryana and the UT of Chandigarh to set up committees headed by the deputy commissioners of the respective districts to determine such compensation. However, the UT is yet to form any such panel.