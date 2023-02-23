Dog bite cases up in Mohali, no sterilisation since Sept 2021

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, February 22

The district had witnessed 11,077 cases of dog bite last year, around 30 cases a day on an average, pointing to an alarming level the menace has acquired. In January, as many as 1,216 cases had been reported.

The figures released by the Health Department have been on the rise year after year with children, women and elderly persons, who comprise the most vulnerable group, accounting for a majority of the cases. There is no count of two-wheeler riders suffering injuries in accidents involving stray dogs.

Unkempt market areas, eateries, garbage dumps and parks in the district have become breeding grounds for stray dogs. There has been no sterilisation drive in the district since September 2021 when the contract of the agency hired for the purpose ended. The civic body has not been able to rope in any agency for one reason or the other since then. Sometimes there is no bidding for tender or just one agency turns up for bids, other times most agencies fail to meet stringent Animal Birth Control (Dog) Regulations. Firms seeking a contract require recognition from the Animal Welfare Board of India.

Municipal Commissioner Navjot Kaur said, “The tender has been allotted to two local firms and the work order will be released in a day or two. The file is with the Mayor’s office. The sterilisation drive will begin within a week.”

Officials concerned said the firms had been given a one-year contract.

Puppies at Landran in Mohali on Wednesday. Tribune photos: Vicky

Phase 3B1, 3B2, Phase 9, Phase 10, Sector 68, Zirakpur, Dera Bassi and Kharar are the areas where the stray dog population is posing a threat to residents as well as visitors. The Dhakoli hospital witnesses, at least, five cases of dog bite daily, said an official of the Health Department official. Many officials said if the sterilisation drive was not regularly held or done erratically, it defeated the purpose entirely.

Pitbull attacks elderly man in Baltana

Two days ago, a pitbull bit Kamal Kumar (62), a resident of Govind Vihar, Baltana, in the hand and neck, leaving him severely injured. He was admitted to the hospital. The dog is reportedly owned by the victim’s neighbours. The victim has a dispute with the neighbours that is sub judice. He alleged the Baltana police refused to register his complaint.

Sterilisation to begin within week: MC

The tender has been allotted to two local firms and the work order will be released in a day or two. The file is with the Mayor’s office. The sterilisation drive will begin within a week. — Navjot Kaur, Municipal Commissioner