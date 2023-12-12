Dog bites: Mohali admn plans animal birth control

Tribune News Service

Mohali, December 11

Expressing concern over increasing dog bite cases in Kharar and Zirakpur, Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain today asked the executive officers concerned to take action as per the Punjab and Haryana High Court directions on compensation to the victims.

The local bodies have been directed to start the animal birth control (ABC) campaign and prepare proposals for sterilisation of strays besides registration of pets.

“The SDMs have been directed to lead the drive in their jurisdictions, urban as well as rural, to contain the number of stray dogs by implementing ABC,” said Jain. The Additional Chief Administrator of GMADA had been asked to run an ABC programme in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of the authority, she added.

MC Commissioner Navjot Kaur claimed that the civic body had sterilised 1,174 dogs so far under the ABC campaign.

