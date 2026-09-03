Dog dies after sterilisation at SPCA in Chandigarh; medical negligence alleged

A healthy female community dog died after undergoing sterilisation at the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) here on Wednesday, allegedly after the procedure was conducted while she was in heat — eight days before the surgery date fixed with her caregiver.

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Rajan Gosain, a Sector 22 resident, said he had approached the Municipal Corporation for the dog’s sterilisation. He said Dr Prateek Balana told him on Tuesday that the procedure would have to be postponed for eight days as the dog was in heat. September 9 was fixed for the surgery, he said.

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However, Gosain alleged that he received a call from the SPCA around 5 pm on Wednesday informing him that the dog had already been operated upon and died while being shifted to the post-operative room.

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When Gosain contacted Dr Prateek, he was allegedly told that the doctor was not at the SPCA and that his senior, Dr Ishan Kaushal, had conducted the surgery.

The police were called to the spot, and IO Satnam Singh Gill reached the SPCA. Dr Ishan and Dr Prateek were present there. According to Gosain, they told the IO that the dog had died of shock.

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Gosain submitted a complaint to the IO, a copy of which is with The Tribune, seeking an inquiry into the circumstances of the death and a post-mortem examination. A volunteer, requesting anonymity, alleged that the IO, who is from the Maloya police station, was extremely biased towards the authorities. “Many times, the police don’t take medical negligence cases involving community dogs seriously,” the volunteer alleged.

The incident comes amid earlier objections to Chandigarh’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) programme. On July 1, PFA Zonal Head Saarthak Jain had submitted a representation alleging that the programme was being conducted without the mandatory Project Recognition Certificate (PRC) under the ABC Rules, 2023. Taking cognisance of the complaint, Special Commissioner Pardeep Kumar suspended the operations and floated a fresh tender to ensure compliance with statutory norms.

However, following the Special Commissioner’s transfer, the MC allegedly resumed ABC activity without securing the requisite PRC.

Nikki Latta Gill, Executive Director, Sehjeevi Foundation, who was present at the site, said, “A diagnostically blind-folded surgery led to the death of yet another healthy dog at the SPCA. How many more innocent and voiceless lives have to be lost before authorities take assertive action to provide adequate and responsible medical funding and treatment.”

Meanwhile, when The Tribune sought the name of the veterinary attendant who was present during Wednesday’s surgery, SPCA staff refused to disclose it, citing confidentiality.

Dr Prateek and Dr Ishan refused to comment.