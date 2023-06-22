Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, June 21

The Municipal Corporation claims to have sterilised about 95 per cent stray dogs in Ward No. 10 and 11.

The civic body launched an area-wise drive to sterilise dogs in April from Ward No. 10, comprising Sector 27, 28 and 29. Following which, it moved to Ward No. 11, comprising Sector 18, 19 and 21.

The MC said 45-95 canines each had been operated upon in these sectors in the past one year. However, residents do not seem to be impressed with the drive. Rajiv Moudgil, president, Sector 19 RWA, notified by the Centre, the MC was carrying out area-wise sterilisation and was supposed to inform the local councillor and residents’ welfare association (RWA) presidents before starting the drive in sectors.

The MC claimed a total of 3,176 dogs had been sterilised since June last year. There is an animal birth control (ABC) centre with a capacity of 110 dogs. Each dog requires five or six days’ detention at the centre after sterilisation. There are two dog vans, one for capturing biting dogs and the other for catching canines for sterilisations.

Raipur Kalan ABC centre to be opened in July

An animal birth control centre with a capacity of 410 will be inaugurated at Raipur Kalan in July. Tender for hiring an agency for carrying out sterilisation and managing the centre will be floated in the last week of this month. An order for three additional dog vans is being placed this week.