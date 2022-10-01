Panchkula: Dog owners in a fix after MC ban

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, September 30

After the ban on keeping ferocious dogs of pitbul and rottweiler breeds imposed by the Municipal Corporation, the dog owners are in a fix as to where do they leave their pets, which have become their family members.

Archana Joshi, a resident of Sector 6, said the breed becomes inconsequential when a dog was a family member. To others, it might be just a dog, but to her family, it was the baby of the house. So, relocating a dog only means abandoning it when you were the only family he had known since birth. The MC, at most, can disallow new registrations of these breeds, but it would be criminal to separate all these babies from their families, she said.

Kishen Cherwoo, a resident of Sector 20, said the move of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation was absurd. “New registrations of these two breeds could have been banned, but with such orders, now, who will take care of those pets which are already raised by their owners? This is quite insensitive on the part of the authorities to separate these dogs from their owners,” he said.

“The MC authorities should have banned the pitbul and rottweiler dogs, which have bitten people, and asked their owners to leave their pets somewhere else, as they had failed to properly train them. The MC should have first conducted a survey and then taken action on these breeds,” said Gaurav Malik, a resident of Sector 11.

A veterinarian of Panchkula, Dr SC Aneja, said people were keeping pitbul and rottweiler breeds of dogs for show-off and didn’t provide proper training to them. These dogs could even bite their owners, he said.

