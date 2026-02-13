DT
PT
AI Logo
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Dog sterilisation drive begins in Zirakpur

Dog sterilisation drive begins in Zirakpur

Around 2,000 strays will be sterilised during the drive

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Zirakpur, Updated At : 09:19 PM Feb 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. File
Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, February 13

Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa formally launched a dog sterilisation drive in the Zirakpur Municipal Council area. The target of the drive is sterilisation of around 2,000 stray dogs.

Residents of Zirakpur had been demanding sterilisation due to increasing stray dog population and related concerns. To address this issue, a sterilisation project worth Rs 39.46 lakh was approved and formally launched with the establishment of a sterilisation centre capable of housing 100 dogs at a time. Each dog will be kept under observation after the procedure and released only after being declared physically fit.

A proposal for a dog sanctuary (estimated to cost Rs 39.46 lakh) to house strays has also been submitted to the state government.

Randhawa also kick-started the installation of a new tubewell at Chhatt village, now part of the Zirakpur Municipal Council, at a cost of Rs 40.53 lakh. In addition, work on laying drainage and tiles from the Bank of Baroda ATM point at Chhatt village has begun at an estimated cost of Rs 49.50 lakh.

Four new grab bucket machines, procured at a cost of Rs 47 lakh, for cleaning sewer manholes were also launched in the city. The machines will address sewer line choking and improve sanitation services.

Tags :
