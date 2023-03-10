Dog sterilisation drive in Mohali from March 13

Tribune News Service

Mohali, March 9

After a gap of over a year, the MC is all set to start a dog sterilisation drive on Monday.

The civic body has issued the work order to Compassion for Animal Welfare Association, which has been sterilising dogs in the past. The organisation will start the drive in Mohali from Monday.

The MC will pay the association Rs 1,125 for each animal sterilised, including GST.

Officials said about two dozen operations could be done in a day.

#Mohali