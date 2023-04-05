 Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze : The Tribune India

Area-wise exercise

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

MC staff on the job in Sectors 27 & 29

Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Pradeep Tewari



Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 4

With focus on achieving dog sterilisation target for one area at a time, the UT Municipal Corporation has kicked off its area-wise drive from Sectors 27 and 29 under the watchful eyes of public.

The MC plans to sterilise at least 90% of the total dog population in a given area. Only when the target is achieved will the teams move on to another area after giving prior information to the area councillor and residents.

Two newly procured vehicles are being used to shift dogs to MC’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in Sector 38 for sterilisation, immunisation and giving adequate medical treatment. Unlike the two existing vehicles, the new ones have an enclosure for dogs and seating area for staff on the rear. The dogs will be released in the same area after sterilisation.

In the first two days of the drive, the civic body has caught four dogs from the area and taken these to the centre for sterilisation. This is in addition to six canines caught in different parts of the city following public complaints during the period.

“During the special drive in the area, we found around 80% to 85% dogs already sterilised. Since canines are familiar with our vehicles, they escape on seeing these. We now plan to catch the animals in the early morning hours,” says a member of the dog catching team.

As per new norms notified by the Centre, the MC has to inform the area councillor and Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) presidents before starting the drive in the sectors.

“We have been getting a lot of complaints regarding the stray dog menace. Packs of dogs chase people or vehicles especially in the late evening hours. Now, coordinated efforts is being made sector-wise to achieve desirable results,” says local councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says: “It has been decided that once the work begins in a particular sector/area, it will continue till the team has achieved the target in the sector/area. This entire exercise will be conducted in co-ordination with the RWAs.”

The novel sterilisation campaign comes as a big relief for residents of the city, which witnessed 4,735 dog bite incidents from January 1 to November 30, 2022.

In 2021, as many as 6,306 individuals were bitten by canines. Only four days ago, a 50-year-old man was badly mauled by a stray dog at Maloya and had to be admitted to the PGI.

Target: 90% of canine population

  • MC plans to sterilise at least 90% of total dog population in one area
  • The drive will move to other sector/area only when the desired target is achieved
  • Councillors, Residents’ Welfare Associations to be kept in loop
  • Modern dog catching vehicles engaged; four animals picked up in first two days of drive

12,920 Feral canines in UT in 2018

20,799 sterilised by MC between 2015 and Nov 2021

Year: Dog bite cases

2021: 6,306

2022*: 4,735

(*from January 1 to November 30)

Residents’ welfare associations roped in

Once work begins in an area, it will continue till team has achieved sterilisation target there. It will be done in co-ordination with RWAs. — Anindita Mitra, MC Commissioner

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

SC reverses Punjab and Haryana High Court verdict reducing sentence; says HC showed undue sympathy

2
Punjab

On the run, Amritpal Singh, Papalpreet 'stayed' at Hoshiarpur gurdwara

3
Nation

Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area

4
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

5
Chandigarh

ITBP commandant directed to pay Rs 5L in damages to SI

6
Punjab

Punjab CM vows action against drug cartels after HC hands over SIT reports

7
Himachal

Himachal amends 51-year-old law, provides equitable rights to daughters

8
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

9
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

10
Punjab

SGPC to send team of lawyers to Dibrugarh to meet Sikhs arrested under NSA

Don't Miss

View All
4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain
Sports

Angry Dhoni warns bowlers to bowl fewer no-balls, wides or else play under new captain

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave
Himachal

Heavy snowfall in Dhauladhars, Kangra region in grip of cold wave

‘SBI server not responding’: Users flood Twitter with complaints, memes
Trending

SBI's online banking services impacted for 'few hours' due to technical glitch; users flood Twitter with complaints, memes

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake
World

Mother reunites with ‘miracle baby’ in Turkey nearly two months after earthquake

Top News

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Supreme Court lifts telecast ban on Malayalam news channel MediaOne

Sets aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the ...

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

Rescue operations under way in Sikkim to find tourists trapped in avalanche

7 tourists are killed and 13 injured as a massive avalanche ...

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

US recognises Arunachal Pradesh as India's integral part: White House

The US reaction comes in response to Beijing announcing Chin...

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Centre accords Z+ security cover to Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari

Bukhari left PDP, headed by Mehbooba Mufti, and floated Apni...

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

The deceased were identified as Tajinder Singh, wife Narinde...


Cities

View All

3 of family die in fire in Amritsar

3 of family die as fire breaks out in Amritsar house

Farmers demand increase in compensation for crop loss

Union Minister Meghwal visits city, interacts with party workers

Ensure checking of private vehicles’ entry, removal of black spots on dedicated road

Exorbitant fee: Private school served notice

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

Woman killed, three hurt as auto, SUV collide in Mohali

On court order, Haryana ex-MLA’s kids among 3 booked for assault in Chandigarh

Ensure enough manpower, panel tells Chandigarh Power Dept

Protesters back on Sector 52-53 road, motorists bear brunt

3 hurt in Dera Bassi clash; 15 booked

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Delhi's wanted gangster Deepak Boxer brought to India from Mexico

Man arrested in Delhi for ‘insulting’ saffron flags

Medical checkup of rape victims mustn't be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women to govt

Noida guzzled liquor worth Rs 1,652 crore in a year

Man held for creating fake Insta profile of girl

Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Jalandhar: Forced to buy books from select shops, allege parents

Deadlock in Parliament: Balbir Singh Seechewal writes to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar

Construction of indoor stadium hangs fire

SAD, BSP not on same page over Jalandhar bypoll

Ensure implementation of Safe School Vahan Scheme, DEOs told

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Two nabbed for assaulting cyclist in Ludhiana, snatching mobile

Kingpin of gang nabbed with four guns in Ludhiana, seven magazines

Ludhiana Civic body fails to remove open garbage dump in Shivpuri

EPFO recovers Rs 31.31 crore from defaulter establishments in Ludhiana

Covid claims another life, 11 test +ve in Ludhiana district

Congress ‘padyatra’ in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu ‘missing’

Congress 'padyatra' in Patiala, Navjot Singh Sidhu 'missing'

Year on since Punjab Govt order, specialist doctors still on deputation

‘Affordable fee’ behind Punjabi varsity’s poor financial health, says VC

Trains stopped, stock at Rajpura Thermal Power Plant affected

File cleared, more staff for dental college soon: Minister