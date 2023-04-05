Dog sterilisation drive kicks off under Chandigarh residents' gaze

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Rana

Chandigarh, April 4

With focus on achieving dog sterilisation target for one area at a time, the UT Municipal Corporation has kicked off its area-wise drive from Sectors 27 and 29 under the watchful eyes of public.

The MC plans to sterilise at least 90% of the total dog population in a given area. Only when the target is achieved will the teams move on to another area after giving prior information to the area councillor and residents.

Two newly procured vehicles are being used to shift dogs to MC’s Animal Birth Control (ABC) Centre in Sector 38 for sterilisation, immunisation and giving adequate medical treatment. Unlike the two existing vehicles, the new ones have an enclosure for dogs and seating area for staff on the rear. The dogs will be released in the same area after sterilisation.

In the first two days of the drive, the civic body has caught four dogs from the area and taken these to the centre for sterilisation. This is in addition to six canines caught in different parts of the city following public complaints during the period.

“During the special drive in the area, we found around 80% to 85% dogs already sterilised. Since canines are familiar with our vehicles, they escape on seeing these. We now plan to catch the animals in the early morning hours,” says a member of the dog catching team.

As per new norms notified by the Centre, the MC has to inform the area councillor and Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) presidents before starting the drive in the sectors.

“We have been getting a lot of complaints regarding the stray dog menace. Packs of dogs chase people or vehicles especially in the late evening hours. Now, coordinated efforts is being made sector-wise to achieve desirable results,” says local councillor Harpreet Kaur Babla.

MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra says: “It has been decided that once the work begins in a particular sector/area, it will continue till the team has achieved the target in the sector/area. This entire exercise will be conducted in co-ordination with the RWAs.”

The novel sterilisation campaign comes as a big relief for residents of the city, which witnessed 4,735 dog bite incidents from January 1 to November 30, 2022.

In 2021, as many as 6,306 individuals were bitten by canines. Only four days ago, a 50-year-old man was badly mauled by a stray dog at Maloya and had to be admitted to the PGI.

Target: 90% of canine population

The drive will move to other sector/area only when the desired target is achieved

Councillors, Residents’ Welfare Associations to be kept in loop

Modern dog catching vehicles engaged; four animals picked up in first two days of drive

12,920 Feral canines in UT in 2018

20,799 sterilised by MC between 2015 and Nov 2021

Year: Dog bite cases

2021: 6,306

2022*: 4,735

(*from January 1 to November 30)

Residents’ welfare associations roped in

