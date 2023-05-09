Domestic help dies by suicide

Tribune News Service

Zirakpur, May 8

A 17-year-old girl working as a domestic help at a flat in a housing society here allegedly died by suicide under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, Saloni, a native of Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, was employed as a domestic help at Savitri Greens-1. She allegedly hung herself in the kitchen last night.

The flat owner said the girl was employed at his house for the past two years. Yesterday, he left home for some work with his family, leaving her alone in the house. He said when he came back around 8 pm, he found her dead.

On getting the news of her death, the victim’s kin rushed to the society and staged a protest, alleging that her employer’s family had done something wrong with the girl. After a two-hour stir, the police took the body to the Civil Hospital in an ambulance.