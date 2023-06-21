Don’t approach members of governing bodies, Panjab University tells staff

Tribune News Service

Deepankar Sharda

Chandigarh, June 20

Panjab University has asked its employees to refrain from approaching any member of the Syndicate or Senate on various matters, citing provisions of the university calendar.

The authorities believe that employees are taking ‘not so important’ matters to the governing bodies without intimation to the Vice-Chancellor or the Registrar.

We are voice of employees: Fellow “This has never happened in the university. The governing body gets elected by various representatives and we are the voice of the university employees,” said a fellow, Dr Parveen Goyal.

“...whereas in accordance with the provisions in Chapter IV (Rule 12, at pages 111-112 of university calendar Volume III, 2019) — no employee shall approach any member of the syndicate or senate with a view to having a question put or resolution or motion moved on a matter connected with condition of service or any disciplinary action against or to further any object which is embarrassing for the university.

“Direct communication to or a personal interview with a higher authority or members of the syndicate/senate without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor shall be treated as contravention of the discipline of the university,” read the order.

It further asks the employees, “The employees of the university are hereby advised to strictly follow the provisions laid down under the rules or regulations, failing which disciplinary action will be initiated against such officials for violation of the rules.”

Meanwhile, the circular, issued by the assistant registrar (establishment), has not gone down well with members of the governing body.

The university authorities remained unavailable to comment on the issue. “Most of the time, the House of governing bodies take up matters related to individuals on a pick-and-choose basis. This not only disrupts the proceedings but also puts the functioning of the House in question. The governing bodies are for the welfare of the university, not the individuals. And, the circular has been issued as per the university calendar. If the House has some problem, the members are free to make amendments through a proper channel,” said an official.

The circular has been issued to all chairpersons, coordinators, heads of departments and also to directors of regional centres and others.