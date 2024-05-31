Don’t carry phone to polling booth, voters told

Chandigarh, May 30
The UT Election Department today held a meeting to review the polling day arrangements.
In compliance to the Election Commission of India guidelines, it was directed to ensure mobile phones are not carried inside the polling booth. Voters were advised not to take their phones to the polling station on the day of polling, June 1.
District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh chaired the meeting in the presence of General Observer SS Gill, Expenditure Observer Koushlendra Tiwari and Police Observer G Poonguzhali. Also present were SSP Kanwardeep Kaur, assistant returning officers and officials of the UT Administration and the Chandigarh Police.
The police were directed to ensure law and order/security arrangements. They were asked to make special efforts to curb the misuse of money power, conduct checking at interstate borders by laying nakas, tracking all sorts of inducement to voters and preventing any other malpractice.
