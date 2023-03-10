Don’t insist on removal of retractable roof: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 9

Less than a year after a committee recommended that retractable/temporary roof should not be considered as a modification in the building and FAR, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Estate Officer not to insist upon an undertaking by an establishment regarding its removal within a month as stipulated by the Adviser to the UT Administrator.

The direction by the Bench of Justice Augustine George Masih and Justice Vikram Aggarwal came on a petition filed against the Chandigarh Administration and other respondents by Rebel Hospitality.

After hearing senior advocate Gurminder Singh with counsel Vikas Jain for the petitioner and going through the rival contentions, the Bench observed that the violation related to retractable roof covering the open courtyard regarding which the matter was pending consideration with the Chandigarh Administration in accordance with recommendations made by the committee on May 12, 2022.

The committee was constituted in pursuance to Supreme Court orders regarding building violations in SCOs of Sectors 7 and 26. The Bench observed that the further process had now been initiated by the Chandigarh Administration in reference to the report to take a decision within three months.

The Bench added that the petitioner had, as admitted by the respondents, filed required affidavit with regard to the removal of the violations mentioned in the show-cause notice and an order dated February 13, except for the retractable roof.

The Bench observed that the counsel for the respondents had opposed the petitioner’s prayer by asserting that it was only a recommendation. It had yet not been accepted by the Chandigarh Administration. As such, it did not confer right on the petitioner to take it as a plea for non-removal of the violations, which admittedly existed today and was non-compoundable and non-sanctionable.

The Bench added that as of now, not only that of the petitioner, 44 other such retractable roofs were existing in Sector 7 and 26 in similar establishments “relatable to restaurants”. Although it was asserted that notices had also been issued to them and the proceedings were pending, the fact remained that the matter was still at the consideration stage with the Chandigarh Administration.

“Keeping this aspect in mind, we direct the Estate Officer to accept the affidavit of the petitioner as has been submitted by him on February 15, without insisting upon giving an undertaking with regard to the removal of the retractable roof within one month as stipulated by the Adviser to the Administrator,” the Bench observed.