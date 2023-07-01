Don’t take action against lifetime member, assn told

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 30

A local court has restrained the Chandigarh Management Association from taking any adverse action and pass further orders against its lifetime member Professor JPS Nindra on the basis of a show cause notice dated June 19, 2023.

The court has passed an interim order on a civil suit filed by Professor JPS Nindra through advocate Sajal Koser against a notice issued by the Chandigarh Management Association.

He filed the suit for declaration that the show cause is illegal, null and void and liable to be set aside and also prayed for passing a decree of permanent injunction restraining the defendant and the executive body members to not to initiate any adverse or other action or pass any further orders against him on the basis of the show cause notice.

In the suit, Professor Nindra said he retired as the Head of Department from a college and also life member of the Chandigarh Management Association.

He also served as the vice-president of the association. He was also honoured as a patron of the association.

He said the defendant, present president, took certain decisions regarding the increase in the membership fee.

He said for this, no meeting of the executive committee was called and no minutes of the meetings were circulated among the members as per the constitution of the association. There was also no category of member as the organisational life membership, which was introduced recently.

He alleged that when he raised the issues, he was removed as the patron on June 6, 2023 despite the fact that the term of the executive committee (EC) was still not over till the AGM to be held on July 2.

Then, he was issued a show cause notice on June 19, 2023 asking him to reply why action should not be taken against him on various grounds.

He said no information was given to him as demanded by him from time to time.

The court in the order said today notice to the defendant was received back with the report of refusal and affixation.

The counsel for the plaintiff also produced on record a copy of the printout of the email vide which the notice of the present suit along with a copy of the plaint had been sent to the defendant through email. Thus, it was clear that the defendant had been duly served. But none turned up on behalf of the defendant despite calling the case several times. Accordingly, the defendant is hereby proceeded against ex parte.

The court said the plaintiff submitted that the defendant was bent upon to take adverse action and pass further orders against the plaintiff on the basis of the show cause notice dated June 19.

On the other hand, none bothered to contest the suit and has been proceeded against ex parte. In view of these facts and circumstances and the documents placed on record by the plaintiff, the court is of considered opinion that a prima facie case to grant ad-interim relief in favour of the plaintiff was made out and as such till the next date of hearing fixed for July 10 for arguments on the stay application.