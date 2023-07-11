‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’

Tribune News Service

Gaurav Kanthwal

Mohali, July 10

As per service managers at car dealerships, one should never try to start a parked vehicle after it has suffered damages due to flooding or waterlogging in your basements or parking area; not even if the engine of the car shuts down on the road during downpour or waterlogging. It is always safe to get the vehicle towed to the nearest service station, the managers said.

“All electrical parts, chips have to be air dried, engine cleaned, oil filters and oil changed. The entire electronic unit of the car has to be checked before you turn on the ignition key,” Brijendra Singh, a service manager at tricity’s biggest car dealership in Phase-7, Industrial Area, Balongi, said.

Once the vehicle is at the service station, it is scanned and dried. This is followed by repair or replacement of individual electronic parts such as the battery, headlights, locks and electronic windows.

As per mechanics, it takes around Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 to get the car scanned and engine cleaned. The expenses on electronics is over and above it, depending on the make and model of the vehicle.

“Most vehicles are still stuck up in basements, parking lots and the roadsides. Once the rain subsides, they will start arriving at the service station. We have received 11 vehicles today. There may be thousands out there,” a service manager at Phase-7 said.

The service cost for expensive cars is higher. “These days, car are loaded with electronics. So the expenses of repair work on these cars are naturally high,” Himmat Kahlon, a Mohali-based service station owner said.

It does not matter whether the car is completely or partially submerged in deluge, it depends on the damage it has incurred, one of them said.

Regarding the insurance cover, car dealers said if the vehicle is bumper-to-bumper covered, there is nothing to worry about. If one has opted for insurance cover for flooding, even then there is nothing to about. A basic comprehensive cover will not include damages to the engine. A third party cover does not compensate for the loss.

The insurance companies provide ‘add on’ packages to cover for engine damages. The expenses of a flood-damaged two-wheeler too ranges from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, excluding damaged electronic parts.