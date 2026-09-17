Door-to-door garbage collectors end strike in Mohali after 6 days

The Punjab Safai Mazdoor Federation postponed its strike on Wednesday, giving assurance that door-to-door garbage collection will resume from Thursday. The breakthrough followed a dialogue between Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh, Mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana, SSP Varun Sharma, and union leaders.

Door-to-door garbage collectors had been on strike for six days over long-pending demands, leaving waste accumulating in residential areas, roads, streets and open spaces. The union had planned a protest march from Sector 66B to IT City on Wednesday before leadership intervened.

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The strike was suspended only after the Mayor assured the union that their issues would be addressed within a week.

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These include resolving issues related to salary, restoring the services of four sanitation workers who were allegedly removed illegally, and—most importantly—removing the new private firm selected by the IT City Municipal Councillor to lift garbage in that area.

Residents criticised municipal corporation officials and union leaders for taking six days to resolve an urgent public health issue.

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Meanwhile, union leader Pawan Goyal cautioned that if any untoward incident occurs at IT City, the responsibility will lie with the Mayor, Commissioner and DSP City-2. “We do not want to go on strike, but we are forced to,” he said.