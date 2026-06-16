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Home / Chandigarh / Door-to-door visits for SIR commence in Chandigarh

Door-to-door visits for SIR commence in Chandigarh

Exercise to continue till July 14

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 06:49 AM Jun 16, 2026 IST
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The door-to-door visits by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) commenced across the UT on Monday as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The enumeration phase, being conducted as per the schedule prescribed by the Election Commission of India (ECI), will continue from June 15 to July 14.

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According to the UT Administration, all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the exercise. On the very first day, up to 5 pm, BLOs distributed 37,410 enumeration forms to electors across the city, reflecting an encouraging response to the revision process.

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During the enumeration phase, BLOs will undertake door-to-door visits for the distribution and collection of Enumeration Forms. Every elector will be provided with two copies of the form and assistance, wherever required, in filling it.

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In cases where houses are found locked, BLOs will leave the forms at the premises and make at least three follow-up visits on different dates for their collection. Electors may also submit duly filled Enumeration Forms online through the ECINet Mobile App or the Voters’ Service Portal, subject to verification by the BLO concerned.

Electors are requested to provide mapping details from the previous Special Intensive Revision conducted during 2002–2003. Where such details are not available, they may provide details of their parents or grandparents recorded in the SIR of 2002–2003 or the recently conducted SIR of 2025–2026 in 12 States/UTs. Previous SIR records can be accessed through the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Chandigarh, the ECINet Mobile App, or the Voters’ Service Portal.

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Eligible residents whose names are not included in the existing electoral roll may submit Form 6 along with the prescribed declaration. Such applications will be processed after the publication of the Draft Electoral Roll on July 21.

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