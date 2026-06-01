Double delight for paddler Vani

Vani Sharma won the girls’ under-19 title at the 5th Chandigarh Hot Weather Table Tennis Tournament, which concluded at the Sector 23 TT Hall. She defeated Delhi’s Varya Jain 11-9 7-11 12-10 14-12 7-11 11-9.

Advertisement

In the senior category, Vani once again proved her mettle and overcame a tough challenge posed by Varya. She won the match with a 11-7 11-9 6-11 8-11 9-11 11-8 12-10 verdict.

Advertisement

In the men’s singles final, local contender Vadya Chawla defeated Pritish Sood 11-9 8-11 11-7 10-12 11-7 11-9.

Advertisement

Despite missing out on the men’s title, Sood bounced back to claim the boys’ U-19 singles championship. He overpowered Amritsar’s Rajveer Singh Bhatia in a closely contested match. Sood posted a 11-7 8-11 11-6 9-11 12-10 win to bag the title.

Atul Nanda, senior advocate, Supreme Court, and president of Punjab Table Tennis Association, along with Pankaj Sharma, senior adviser, Punjab Table Tennis Association, awarded the winners.

Advertisement

Around 300 players from Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh participated in the event.