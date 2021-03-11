Double murder convict stabs niece to death

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

A 22-year-old Panjab University student was allegedly stabbed to death by her uncle, who has been convicted in a double murder case and has jumped parole.

The victim, Anjali Mallik, was stabbed twice in the neck at her house in Sector 41 by Satbir Singh, who had murdered his wife and mother-in-law in 2007. He was convicted in the case and granted parole in 2014. He jumped the parole and has absconded since then.

The victim was pursuing graduation through correspondence.

Her mother, Nirmala, told the police that her brother had arrived at their house on Friday night. Today, while she was making tea, Anjali and Satbir had an altercation. Satbir stabbed the girl with a knife and fled the spot.

The victim was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

“The motive behind the murder is still not clear. We are questioning the kin as to establish the motive,” said a police official.

Her husband, Jagdish, had died a few months ago in a road accident in Haryana.

The police have registered a case of murder at the Sector 39 police station and started investigation. “We are conducting raids to nab the accused,” said the police.