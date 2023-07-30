Doubling of parking fees for outstation vehicles will be challenged: AAP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, July 29

Senior AAP leader Pardeep Chhabra today warned that a public interest litigation (PIL) will be filed against the doubling of the parking fees on vehicles registered outside the tri-city.

“This decision goes completely against the public interest. Administrator Banwarilal Purohit should intervene in the matter and cancel the proposal,” said Chhabra.

In no other part of the country are vehicles registered outside a particular area charged double the parking fee, the AAP leader noted. “Thousands of tri-city residents own vehicles that were registered in other states,” he added.

Chhabra also sought to know, “How can such a decision be passed without any discussion? Would it be just if the city residents were made to shell out more in parking fees in other states?” He said that the decision smacks of discrimination. “How can two different rates be charged for the same kind of car? The move will be challenged in the court,” he fumed.

“Mayor Anup Gupta should first have the corporation’s parking scam investigated. If he is so serious about the corporation and the city, he should take strict action against the culprits to make up for the loss of Rs 6 crore to the corporation,” he expressed. “Decisions like doubling the parking fees are an attempt to divert public attention from such scams,” he added.

