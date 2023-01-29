DP Azad Sports Invitational Trophy begins tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 28

The 1st DP Azad Sports Invitational Trophy for Boys’ U-19 will be organised from January 30 to February 12.

A total of 12 teams from the tricity will participate in the tournament. The teams will be divided into four pools and each pool will consist of three teams each. Top team from each pool will progress to the knockout stages. The matches will be of 40 overs and will be played at Cricket Hub, Banur, and Kalsi Cricket Academy, Majat.

PCA panel umpires and scorers will be deployed in each game. Man of the Match award will be given after every game and best batter, best bowler, best fielder and player of the series award will be given after the final.

“Teams found to have fielded overage players will be debarred from the tournament. It will also apply to teams that will create nuisance against the decision of the umpires,” claimed Sanjiv DP Azad and Monish DP Azad from the organising committee. On the final day of the tournament, a souvenir will be released by patron-in-chief SK Sharma and former test cricketer Yograj Singh.