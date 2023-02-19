DP Azad Trophy: 7-wicket victory for Champions Academy

Chandigarh, February 18
Champions Academy recorded a seven-wicket win over Nagesh Academy in a semi-final match of the DP Azad Trophy today.
Batting first, Nagesh Academy lads posted 137 runs before getting all out in 33.3 overs. Divyansh (42 off 75) and Tanmay Latka (27 off 31 balls) remained the main scorers for the side. Ikjot accounted 3/20, while Ayush grabbed 2/28.
In reply, Champions Academy posted 138/3 in 35.4 overs with the help of Jiwanjot (67 off 92 balls) and Piyush (55 off 105 balls).
