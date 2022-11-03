Football Tourney: DPS-40 beat Shemrock School

Tribune News Service

Mohali, November 2

Delhi Public School (DPS), Sector 40, defeated Shemrock School, Sector 69, by a solitary goal in a boys’ U-11 match on the opening day of the 4th Suchinta Khorana Memorial Football Tournament at Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 66.

Krishna scored the lone goal of the match. Ryan International School, Sector 49, defeated Doon International School, Mohali, (5-4). Gurukul World School, Mohali, also recorded a (2-1) win over Shishu Niketan Public School.

In the boys’ U-15 category, Saupin’s School, Mohali, overpowered BSH Arya School (5-1). Aditya Yadav scored four goals, while Ayushman Kumar added one to the winning tally.

Ryan International School logged a (4-1) win over Shishu Niketan Public School, Sector 43. Gurmandeep and Shreya Nair scored two goals each for Ryan International. Smart Wonder School defeated Banyan Tree School (3-1). Nimanpreet Arora scored two goals and Karman scored one for the winning side.

#Football #Mohali