DPS, Chandigarh

Students celebrated Janmashtami with great enthusiasm and fervour. Students of nursery and prep-I class came dressed up as Lord Krishna, Radha, Balram and other mythological characters. They sang bhajans and shared beautiful stories about their characters. Classes I and II were engaged in craft activities, making flutes and headgears with peacock feathers. During the in-class discussions, teachers told students about Lord Krishna's life and the significance of Janmashtami.

Sant Isher Singh Public, Mohali

Janmashtami was celebrated with great pomp and festivity by pre-primary and primary sections. Images of Lord Krishna's infancy were placed in a cradle. Aarti and bhajans were recited and songs related to Janmashtami were played. Students were dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha carrying flutes, peacock feathers and matkas. A colourful programme was presented by tiny tots. The main attraction of the event was the breaking of a 'treasure-filled Matki'.

GGMSSS-23-A, Chandigarh

Students of the school bagged the third prize in march past during the Independence Day celebrations at Parade Ground in Sector 17 under the scouts and guide category. The winner team and incharge Goldy were honoured in the morning assembly by Principal Ashima Mehta.

St Xavier’s, Panchkula

An on-the-spot inter-house storytelling competition was held to gauge and enhance students' speaking skills. Students from grades VI to VIII put their elocution and imagination skills on display at the event. At the end, Principal George S Shear addressed the students. He also gave them tips on becoming good orators.

Litera Heritage, Panchkula

The school celebrated Janmashtami to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna with mirth and joy. A fancy dress competition was organised on the 'Radha-Krishna' theme. Students dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha and depicted the importance of the occasion. School chairman Narender Singla blessed all students and motivated them to follow the teachings of 'Shrimad Bhagavad Gita'.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

A workshop on stress management was organised for teachers. A meditation session was conducted by Brahma kumaris who taught the teachers how Rajyog Meditation could help relieve stress and self-management.

AKSIPS-41-B, Chandigarh

The school organised an inter-class 'Poetry in Motion' competition for students of Class 3 as part of ongoing Founder's Day celebrations. The students participated with great zeal and fervour.

CRB Public, Chandigarh

Tiny tots of the school celebrated Janmashtami with full enthusiasm, fervour and devotion. The tiny tots showcased the life of Lord Krishna through role-play, dance, songs and craft work with equal ardour.

Golden Bells Public, Mohali

The school celebrated Janmashtami with religious fervor. On the auspicious occasion, the whole atmosphere was filled with religious vibes when tiny tots presented a beautiful dance in the form of Raas Leela. Students of grade I and II came to school dressed up as Radha, Krishna and other characters. They gave a mesmerising dance performance. Various activities like fancy dress, fashion show, bhajan and religious speeches were organised. A play on the birth of Krishna left the audience spellbound.