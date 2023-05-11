DPS, Chandigarh

The school hosted ‘Zonal Interact Utsav’ organised by the Rotary Club, Chandigarh. VP Kalta, a district governor of the club, was the chief guest at the event in which 13 schools from the tricity took part. The event saw a series of impressive dance presentations and 'Nukkad Natak' performances by various city schools.

Shishu Niketan, Sector 66, Mohali

The school organised a spell bee competition for grade IV and VIII. The competition was aimed to improve the vocabulary and general English comprehension of the students. In the grade IV event, Raghav Beri and Divyanshi stood first and Jaskaran Singh and Navneet Kaur second. In the grade VIII event, Aadhya and Gobind stood first, and Taranjeet Kaur and Kavinder second.

Mount Carmel, Chandigarh

The school celebrated International Dance Day with classes 1 and 2. Students were told about different dance forms with actions - Worship dance, Bollywood dance, hip-hop dance and bhangra. The students were excited and filled with joy and enthusiasm, dancing to the tunes along with their dance teachers.

Valley Public, Panchkula

The school organised its investiture. Head Boy Gaganpreet and Head Girl Prachi of class XII along with Captains and Vice-Captains of all the four Houses were conferred with badges and flags. Principal Uma Maheshwari congratulated the Students Council members and urged them to be the role models and discharge their responsibilities sincerely as nation builders of tomorrow.

KB DAV, Chandigarh

The school witnessed its ninth investiture, investing in its students the responsibilities of office-bearers for the session 2023-24. The newly appointed School Senate members were decorated with badges by Principal Pooja Prakash.

Blue Bird High, Panchkula

The birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the school. A speech was delivered in the morning assembly, which discussed Tagore's achievements. Students recited poems to pay homage to Tagore. Students of classes VIII-X made his sketches and displayed them on the school bulletin board.

AKSIPS-41, Chandigarh

The school celebrated 'Red Day' to introduce tiny tots to the mesmerising realm of colours. The kids looked stunning in their red outfits. Red theme fun games were organised like jumping on red footprint, balancing the red ball, building blocks-Red empire and clay play-how it looks when all is red. Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali were present on the occasion.