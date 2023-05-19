DPS, Chandigarh

Students of classes I and II presented a show, ‘Circus...Vaganza - Come One, Come All’. The children dazzled the audience with their acrobatic skills and dance performances. The use of colourful costumes and props created a magical atmosphere that mesmerised the audience.
Saupin’s School, Chandigarh
A talk on cyber security was conducted for senior students by Mandeep of Cyber Cell Chandigarh. Students were apprised of the potential risks associated with social media platforms, emphasising the importance of privacy settings, responsible sharing and being cautious of online interactions. He sensitised them to cybercrime.
Country quota behind long Green Card wait time for India, says official
A Green Card, known officially as a Permanent Resident Card,...
Rising star of Rajasthan BJP, may play bigger role in state
Meghwal’s elevation PM’s signal to SCs
PM Modi's state visit great opportunity to underscore deep India-US ties: State dept official
Modi will embark on his state visit to the US next month on ...
India, US discuss co-producing jet engines, long-range artillery, infantry vehicles
India’s National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and US NSA Jake...