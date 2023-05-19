DPS, Chandigarh

Students of classes I and II presented a show, ‘Circus...Vaganza - Come One, Come All’. The children dazzled the audience with their acrobatic skills and dance performances. The use of colourful costumes and props created a magical atmosphere that mesmerised the audience.

Saupin’s School, Chandigarh

A talk on cyber security was conducted for senior students by Mandeep of Cyber Cell Chandigarh. Students were apprised of the potential risks associated with social media platforms, emphasising the importance of privacy settings, responsible sharing and being cautious of online interactions. He sensitised them to cybercrime.