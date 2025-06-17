Dr Namita Gupta appointed PU Dean Student Welfare (Women)
She was honoured with the state award for social service in 2023
Panjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Renu Vig today appointed Dr Namita Gupta, professor, Centre for Human Rights and Duties, PU, as Dean Student Welfare (Women).
Prof Gupta has held many administrative assignments earlier. She has been Director Public Relations, PU, in 2023-2024. She has also been the warden of girls hostel no 6 for five years.
She was awarded the state award for social service by the Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator on August 15, 2023.
