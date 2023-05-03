Dr Sonia Kanwar to officiate at world boxing event

Chandigarh, May 2
Joint secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association and at present working as Assistant Professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Dr Sonia Kanwar has been nominated referee and judge from the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) to attend 32nd South East Asian Games (SEA Games) to be held at Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from May 4 to 14.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sharad Pawar resigns as NCP chief, later agrees to rethink
Development comes days after nephew Ajit denied buzz about g...
No relief for Rahul, Gujarat HC posts plea after vacation
interim protection in defamation case declined
Congress manifesto promises to ban Bajrang Dal, restore 4% Muslim quota
PM takes swipe, says bid to ‘lock up Bajrangbali’