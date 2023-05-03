Dr Sonia Kanwar to officiate at world boxing event

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Joint secretary, Chandigarh Amateur Boxing Association and at present working as Assistant Professor at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College, Sector 26, Dr Sonia Kanwar has been nominated referee and judge from the Asian Boxing Confederation (ASBC) to attend 32nd South East Asian Games (SEA Games) to be held at Phnom Penh, Cambodia, from May 4 to 14.