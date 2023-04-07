Draft Energy Conservation Building Code approved

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 6

For conservation of energy, the UT Administration has approved the draft Chandigarh Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), a statutory body set up under the provision of the Energy Conservation Act, has promulgated the Central Energy Conservation Building Code (ECBC).

The section 15(A) and 57(A) of the EC Act, 2001, has empowered the states and Union Territories to amend the ECBC as per their respective climatic conditions.

Accordingly, a high-level committee was constituted by the UT Administration to suggest the amendments suitable for Chandigarh.

The BEE has engaged All-India Institute of Local Self-Governance (AIILSG) for assisting the State Designated Agency (SDA) of Chandigarh in drafting the Chandigarh ECBC and getting it approved from a competent authority and notified thereafter.

An official said all suggestions from stakeholders were incorporated and a review meeting was held today under the chairmanship of UT Adviser Dharam Pal wherein the Finance Secretary, CEO-CREST, stakeholders and the representative of the BEE were present.

The representative of the AIILSG made presentation regarding the scope and road map for implementation of the Chandigarh ECBC. The draft Chandigarh ECBC was approved with a decision to place it in the public domain for comments and suggestions from the public. After the incorporation of the feedback from the public, the code will be notified for implementation in the city.

The Energy Conservation Building Code seeks to set minimum energy performance standards for commercial buildings having connected load of 100 KW and above, a contract demand of 120 KVA and above, recommended built-up area of 1000 sqm and above or a building complex for an efficient use of energy and its conservation.

Energy performance standards for building systems include heating ventilation and air-conditioning, lighting, service water heating, electric power and distribution.