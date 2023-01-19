Draft of Panchkula collector rates to come tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Panchkula January 18

The district administration has set a timeline for a survey and examination of market rates by the tehsil and market committees, and the publication of draft collector rates.

District Collector Mahavir Kaushik said the Tehsil Committee, under the Chairmanship of the SDO (Civil), and the District Committee, under the Chairmanship of the Additional Deputy Commissioner, would assess the collector rates of each colony or area in the tehsil. These committees would consult non-officials, who have knowledge about the market rates of property in the area concerned. The mandate of the committee would be to conduct surveys and to examine inspections done over the past 12 months in every area and arrive at a logical conclusion on the collector rates.

Kaushik said the draft of collector rates would be published on January 20. The Head Registrar Accountant branch of the DC’s office would ensure the publication of the draft rates as per the timeline as well as instructions by the government. The District Information Officer would create a portal for the registration of objections and ensure that it was easy to handle by the public for the registration of objections.

He said the objections would be on draft collector rates and these could be filed on the portal within 15 days from January 25 to February 8. He said claims and objections would be heard from February 9 to 16. Thereafter, the draft collector rates would be forwarded to the Additional Chief Secretary and the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, for approval. The final publication of the collector rates would be done after the approval by the Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Haryana, he added.

