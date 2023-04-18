 Draft Sports Policy focuses on physical literacy at school level in Chandigarh : The Tribune India

Draft Sports Policy focuses on physical literacy at school level in Chandigarh

Joint Director, Sports, Sunil Rayat (left); UT Adviser Dharam Pal (centre) and Director, Sports, Sorabh Kumar Arora discuss the Draft Sports Policy in Chandigarh on Monday.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 17

Sports Department has finally taken a step forward in finalising the Chandigarh Sports Policy. Today, Dharam Pal, Adviser to the Administrator, reviewed the draft policy presented by Director, Sports, Sorabh Kumar Arora.

‘Overall growth of players’

The draft has been prepared keeping in mind an overall growth of sportspersons and sports culture in Chandigarh. Making the policy is the prerogative of the Sports Department and it has not been finalised yet. The draft will be sent to the UT Administrator for his approval, and put up in the public domain for suggestions and objections. Sorabh Kumar Arora, Director, Sports

The policy has been drafted with a vision to promoting comprehensive sports culture and physical literacy right from the school level, in line with the government’s aim of highlighting Chandigarh on the national and global sports map, said a release.

“The thrust of the policy is to creating futuristic sports facilities in tune with the evolving times, while at the same time augmenting the existing facilities to bring these on a par with the latest sports techniques and standards.”

The policy also highlights important aspects such as cash awards, scholarships for eligible sportspersons of the city winning laurels for the country at the national and international levels. Apart from sportspersons, the policy also has a special focus on coaches.

The proposed sports policy also focuses on a quick and timely rehabilitation of injured sports persons. A state-of-the-art sports injury and rehabilitation centre is also on the cards. Feasibility will be explored to provide insurance to active sportspersons for all kinds of sports injuries suffered by athletes while playing or practising.

“The Sports Department underpins realisation of its vision to contributing further to Chandigarh’s enduring appeal as most liveable city in the country, especially by accentuating the city’s sports prestige and by propagating ‘Right to Sport’ for all inhabitants of the City Beautiful,” it added.

After deliberations and discussions, some changes have been suggested by the Adviser. The draft policy, after incorporating these changes, will be presented to the UT Administrator, which will be further put up in the public forum for suggestions and feedback.

Takeaways

  • Focus on quick and timely rehabilitation of injured sportspersons.
  • A modern sports injury and rehabilitation centre to come up soon.
  • Insurance cover for active sportspersons for all kinds of sports injuries.
  • Cash awards, scholarships for players for winning laurels at national and international levels with special focus on coaches.
  • Encouraging sports culture and physical education literacy

