Draft sports policy submitted to Purohit

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

The UT Sports Department has formulated the much-awaited draft sports policy for Chandigarh and it will be put in the public domain for 15 days to seek suggestions from all stakeholders, including the public, claimed the UT Administration.

The draft policy proposes an enhancement in cash awards for players, coaches and scholarships, terming these as necessary instruments to incentivising youngsters to take up sports as a career.

Research-oriented system proposed The department will put up the final draft for approval after incorporating meritorious suggestions received from public and other stakeholders

Administrator’s Award for Excellence in Sports, besides enhanced cash awards to be given for extraordinary accomplishments in a particular year

A research-oriented system for creating and maintaining a data bank of all UT sportspersons

A world-class sports injury and rehabilitation centre and a dedicated facility for taking care of psychological and mental well-being of sportspersons to be set up

Earlier, Director Sports Sorabh Kumar Arora, in the presence of the Adviser to UT Administrator Dharam Pal and Secretary Sports Vinod P Kavle, presented the draft of the sports policy to the UT Administrator Banwarilal Purohit today.

Arora confirmed Purohit had approved putting the draft in the public domain. The department is likely to upload it on its official website on Monday.

Set up in 1982, the UT Sports Department, with the finalisation of this policy, will have a formal sports framework to groom the existing and budding sports talents in a strategic manner in line with a mechanism to regularly assess the performance of players and coaches.

The draft policy envisages the setting up of a world-class sports injury and rehabilitation centre besides a dedicated facility for taking care of psychological and mental well-being of sportspersons.

To further incentivise sportspersons for giving their best, a special honour, “Administrator’s Award for Excellence in Sports”, besides the enhanced cash awards would be given to sportspersons making extraordinary accomplishments in a particular year.

To facilitate sportspersons and students seeking admissions on the basis of their sports certificates, the policy introduces round-the-year grade mechanism. Applications to this effect would be accepted through the year with a time-bound resolution of the same.

A research-oriented dedicated system for creating and maintaining a data bank of all UT sportspersons, from listing their achievements, tournaments they participated in, medals they won, their fitness to training session attended and others will be put in place to ensure a better planning and development of each athlete.