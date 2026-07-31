Draft voter list of Panchkula, Kalka to be out today

The draft voter list for the two Assembly constituencies in Panchkula district will be published on July 31, with claims and objections to be accepted until August 30

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Deputy Commissioner-cum-District Election Officer Satpal Sharma on Thursday said the publication was part of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of photo electoral rolls being carried out across Haryana on the directions of the Election Commission of India, with July 1, 2026, as the qualifying date.

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According to the preliminary rolls, 01-Kalka Assembly constituency has 1,65,497 registered voters and 02-Panchkula 1,64,023, he said. The lists would be published at all publication centres and polling stations in both constituencies on July 31.

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Sharma said residents could inspect the draft list with the booth-level officer (BLO), electoral registration officer (ERO) or assistant electoral registration officer (AERO) at their respective polling stations, or at the District Election Officer’s office in Panchkula. The draft rolls can also be viewed online at ceoharyana.gov.in.

A meeting with representatives of political parties would be held at 11.30 am on July 31 to brief them on the process and raise public awareness, he said. Claims and objections for adding, deleting or correcting entries in the voter list can be submitted through Forms 6, 7 and 8 between July 31 and August 30, at the offices of the BLO, ERO or AERO concerned, or the District Election Officer, Panchkula.

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The Deputy Commissioner appealed to voters in both constituencies to cooperate fully with BLOs during the intensive revision drive to ensure the electoral rolls are accurate and up to date.