Draw of lots held for Purab apartments

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 22

The Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) conducted the draw of lots for 550 Purab Premium apartments in the community centre of Sector 69 here today.

The draw was conducted under the supervision of Balwinder Singh, Additional Chief Administrator (F&A), Amrinder Tiwana, Additional Chief Administrator (GMADA) and Harkirat Kaur Channe, Estate Officer (Housing).

The result of the draw has been uploaded on the website gmada.gov.in. The successful applicants and those in the waiting list have been told submit required documents until October 9.

The GMADA will issue allotment letters for the apartments by October 27 and intimation about the issuance of letters will be sent to the allottees via SMS. The allottees unable to download the allotment letter can visit the estate office.

