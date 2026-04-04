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Home / Chandigarh / DRDO tests ‘high-calibre’ bomb at Ramgarh range

DRDO tests ‘high-calibre’ bomb at Ramgarh range

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Vijay Mohan
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:06 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
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Testing of a high-calibre bomb underway at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory in Ramgarh.
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A “high-calibre” bomb was successfully tested by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) at the Terminal Ballistics Research Laboratory (TBRL) in Ramgarh near here on Sunday.

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The test was conducted amidst comprehensive security arrangements and strict adherence to established safety protocols, said DRDO officials.

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Explosive trials have been carried out by the TBRL several times in the past. The explosion sound was heard several kilometres away from the range. Senior Air Force officers were present during the testing, implying that the tested bomb was meant to comprise the warhead for IAF missiles or other air-dropped munitions, though DRDO sources were tight-tipped about the technical details of the test.

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In view of the test, the district administration of Panchkula had already issued a high alert and urged residents of nearby villages and habitats to remain indoors on Sunday morning. As part of the security protocol, special surveillance was maintained in the surrounding areas. The TBRL had cautioned that bomb fragments could fly up to a height of 1.5 km and spread over a radius of 2 km from the detonation site.

A DRDO establishment under its armaments cluster, the TBRL is engaged in the ballistics evaluation of warheads and projectiles. It conducts research in the fields of high explosives, detonics, shock waves and assessing the terminal effects of ammunition, and is also involved in evolving data and design parameters for new armaments.

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