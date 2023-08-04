Dress code for health officials in Chandigarh

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 3

To maintain professionalism and instil confidence among patients, attendants, and visitors, the health facilities of the UT Administration have implemented a uniform/formal dress code policy for all officials on duty. The move comes after repeated instances of officers attending their duties in casual or fancy attire, raising concerns about the organisation’s image.

The administration acknowledged that laxity in enforcing a dress code had led to a perception that responsible officers might not be present, undermining the organisation’s reputation. By enforcing a mandatory dress code, the authorities aim at establishing a sense of self-discipline and foster a professional atmosphere.

Officials have been advised to adhere to the prescribed uniform while on duty. In cases where no specific uniform is designated or not required at a given time, they are expected to wear formal dress. The administration clarified the intention was not to impose a strict dress code, but to inspire confidence among the public.