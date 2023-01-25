Dress rehearsal held in Mohali

Mohali, January 24
The district administration today conducted a full dress rehearsal for the 74th Republic Day at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6.
Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain performed the ceremony of hoisting the national flag. She said Punjab Minister of Housing and Urban Development, New and Renewable Energy and Information and Public Relations Aman Arora would be the chief guest at the Republic Day function here on January 26.
There will be cultural programmes, drills and march past besides a tableaux displaying the works of various departments. A special stall is being set up to spread awareness on the nutritional benefits of millets.
The District Magistrate has declared a “No Flying Zone” in and around the Republic Day event on January 26.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case in which 17 people were killed
Because of 'lack of evidence', the court acquitted all the 2...
Traffic suspended on Jammu-Srinagar national highway; man dies as two vehicles are hit by rolling boulders
Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to reach the h...