Dress rehearsal held in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 24

The district administration today conducted a full dress rehearsal for the 74th Republic Day at Shaheed Major Harminderpal Singh Government College, Phase 6.

Deputy Commissioner Ashika Jain performed the ceremony of hoisting the national flag. She said Punjab Minister of Housing and Urban Development, New and Renewable Energy and Information and Public Relations Aman Arora would be the chief guest at the Republic Day function here on January 26.

There will be cultural programmes, drills and march past besides a tableaux displaying the works of various departments. A special stall is being set up to spread awareness on the nutritional benefits of millets.

The District Magistrate has declared a “No Flying Zone” in and around the Republic Day event on January 26.