Drishti Eye Hospital Panchkula celebrates National Doctors’ Day

Drishti Eye Hospital in Panchkula celebrated National Doctors’ Day with a heartfelt tribute to its medical staff and its decades-long commitment to eye care. The event was graced by distinguished guests, including Dr Yash Garg, IAS, and Dr Sachin Gupta, IAS. The Chief Secretary of Haryana, Anurag Rastogi, addressed the gathering virtually, lauding the hospital’s consistent service to the community over the past thirty years and commending its dedication to quality eye care.

Advertisement