Home / Chandigarh / Drishti hospital marks 30th anniversary

Drishti hospital marks 30th anniversary

The officials honoured staff, highlighted decades of eye-care excellence

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Panchkula, Updated At : 03:50 AM Oct 23, 2025 IST
Drishti Eye Hospital officials celebrate its 30th anniversary.
Drishti Eye Hospital celebrated its 30th anniversary. Applauding the hospital’s service to the community, chief guest former Army Chief General VP Malik (retd.) said, “Drishti has restored not just sight, but hope and dignity to thousands.”

The event honoured staff, highlighted decades of eye-care excellence, and reaffirmed Drishti’s commitment to accessible and advanced treatment for all.

Chairperson and Chief Eye Surgeon Dr Ashok Gupta at Drishti Eye Hospital said, “We firmly believed in providing ethical and transparent medical care that prioritises the well-being of our patients above

all.” Arjun Gupta, Medical Director, promised to embrace new technologies, uphold ethical medical practices and continue serving patients with compassion. —TNS

