Drive against drugs launched in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, November 20
The UT police, along with Joshi Foundation, a city-based NGO, on Sunday started an anti-drug campaign, Drug-Free Chandigarh, to spread awareness among people, especially youth living in colonies.
DGP Praveer Ranjan launched the campaign in the presence of residents of various colonies of the city, at Law Bhawan in Sector 37.
Addressing the gathering, the DGP said, “The present generation will have to take an oath that they will not consume any type of drug. People must alert the police every time they find a drug addict or a peddler, so that action could be taken against the offender and make the city a drug-free zone.”
